Two people have been arrested after a dramatic police chase in south Auckland.

Police pursued a vehicle after it failed to stop for officers in Manurewa, with witnesses reporting eight or nine cars being involved in the pursuit.

The chase was later called off due to pursued car's erratic driving.

The Police Eagle Helicopter followed the vehicle to Drury, where it was abandoned.

Two arrests were made a short time later.