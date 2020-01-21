When Lois and Spencer Morrison bought their little slice of paradise in the 1960s, they reckoned it was the best bit of land in Mathesons Bay.

The 1169sqm site has sweeping views of the Hauraki Gulf and takes in the soft sand beaches of the bay, an hour's drive north of Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The Morrisons built a little fibrolite beach house, complete with corrugated iron roof and retro green and peach colour scheme.

It's nothing fancy - two bedrooms, one bathroom, and open plan kitchen and living area squeezed into 72sqm.

The fibrolite walls, iron roof and peach-and-green colour scheme haven't changed. Photo / Supplied

But its views are to die for, with a 100m walk down to the water of Mathesons Bay, considered "one of the most desirable swimming and dive locations in the country", according to Oneroof.co.nz where the property was listed yesterday.

When they built, the Morrisons had three young children - the couple now have 12 great-grandchildren. Putting the property up for auction after four generations is a big decision, Bayleys real estate agent Kellie Bissett said.

"But at the end of day when you're at the age they are, that's just the nature of the beast. We're not designed to click over 100 - they're in their late 80s, early 90s."

The original kitchen looking out over Mathesons Bay and the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Supplied

The Morrisons had only ever used their bach as a beach house, she said.

The only renovation had been a small extension to the master bedroom. The remainder of the house had stayed the same, including the colour scheme.

Access to the beach was from the bottom of a shared driveway which opened out onto Mathesons Bay.

"It's about 100m - you literally walk your kayaks down the driveway."

In 2017 the bach's rateable value was $1.05 million.

Of a total seven houses on that section of Grand View Rd, Bissett had sold three in the past 12 months, all to a mixture of professionals.

"The only reason all of them have changed hands - including this one - is because multiple generations of the same family have enjoyed it but they're just getting on - they've been lifetime homes," she said.

Three of the seven houses on this drive have sold in the last 12 months, all after being in the same families for decades. Photo / Supplied

"Houses in that area have a reputation for staying in the family for a long time so when they come up [for sale] they're very well received."

Bissett said some people might want to knock the bach down and rebuild but she could see others falling in love and keeping the bach for another 50 years.

"It's the quintessential Kiwi bach. A lot of people [want a] contrast with their beautiful homes in the city."

The house will be auctioned on February 19 unless sold prior.