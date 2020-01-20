Police Minister Stuart Nash has admitted that New Zealand has a gang problem, but believes that the Government have done a lot to tackle it.

Following the two firearms incidents involving gangs in both Ruatoria and Napier over the weekend, Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking spoke to Nash about the ongoing issues with gangs in New Zealand.

"We have gang problem, there is no doubt about it," Nash said.

"Gangs have become a lot more sophisticated and organised, predominantly because of their control over the methamphetamine trade."

"This is an issue we have been grappling with for eight or nine years. It's only recently in the past two years that we have given police the resource they need to go hard after these gangs."

He said the Government has done a lot to tackle the gang problem, including putting 900 more police on the street.

Police Minister Stuart Nash has admitted that New Zealand has a gang problem. Photo / Duncan Brown

"We have confiscated more than $100 million of gang assets, and we are hoping to introduce laws that will allow us to go even harder on this."

He added they also have more gun legislation they hope to pass before March.

Nash emphasised it's more than just providing police on the ground to tackle gangs.

"We have to provide police with the legislative abilities to be able to go after these gangs.

"We have also got to provide the health services for those that are addicted to methamphetamine to get off this terrible.

He added that the community needs to do their part as well by reporting things they see.