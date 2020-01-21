The Provincial Growth Fund has announced it will invest $2.7 million into a project that will turn Waipukurau pā sites into a cultural tourism attraction.

Six pā sites around Waipukurau will be developed with the fund, with the hope 16 jobs will be created in the town as result.

The project includes the creation of carvings, digital storytelling, and displays to share the history of the pā sites surrounding Waipukurau.

The sites will tell the story of how iwi came to the area and what pā sites were used for.

Development of the first pā, Pukekaihau, will begin in March.

The other five pā sites, Te Waipukurau, Kaimanawa, Kaitoroa, Ruatangaroa, and Moana-i-rokia, will be developed in February 2021.

"The project expects to create 16 new jobs once finished and attract up to 15,000 visitors annually by its fifth year of operation," Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"The economic benefits of this project for a town the size of Waipukurau are huge because of the boost to employment and tourism," he said.

A further $1 million of funds for the project will be raised locally, said a CHB Council representative.

This announcement follows a $100,000 investment from the Provincial Growth Fund into looking at the business case for the project in June 2019.

