Morning fog is once again seeing flights being diverted away from Wellington Airport.

The airport was blanketed by low sea fog soon after sunrise on Tuesday morning, with up to a dozen Wellington-bound domestic flights already either being cancelled or diverted.

Flight radar information shows several flights from Auckland and Christchurch circling near Wellington around 8am, before turning back

Some flights are still scheduled to take off, but many face significant delays.

Wellington Airport is advising passengers to check with their airlines.

Air New Zealand said all domestic flights into Wellington had been held at their point of departure.

"Customers with Wellington flights are strongly recommended to consider deferring non-urgent travel, and those who do need to travel should keep an eye on the airline's Arrivals and Departures page for the latest information," Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Care Doug Grant said.

Customers who no longer need to travel automatically have the option to transfer their booking to another date or hold the fare value in credit for up to 12 months toward future travel without the need to advise the airline's contact centre today, he said.

The Air New Zealand phone line was experiencing high demand.