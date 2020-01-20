Firefighters are battling two vegetation fires in south Auckland this afternoon due to the hot, dry weather.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a fire on Ridge Rd in Tuakau where a row of hedges were on fire.

Crew from Pukekohe, Tuakau, Mercer, Papakura and Onewhero were called to help and take tankers due to a shortage of water in the area. The fire took almost two hours to extinguish.

Meanwhile crew are still battling a 20m x 20m tree fire on Gillespie Rd in Hunua.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Colin Underdown said the fire was now out and crew were still onsite dampening the hot spots. Two appliances were needed to get it under control.

Underdown said people needed to be aware that it being hot and dry meant fire conditions were extreme.