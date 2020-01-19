

A man with gun-shot wounds after a gang brawl on Sunday has had extra security measures placed around him at the Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The fight broke out between rival gangs Black Power and Mongrel Mob in Taradale's CBD around 1pm.

It's understood witnesses heard gunshots near the shopping centre's McDonald's restaurant, with one saying golf clubs were also involved.

There were about a dozen officers on the scene with the area evacuated and diversions in place around the Gloucester St roundabout outside McDonald's.

On Monday, a DHB spokeswoman said the injured man in his 20s was in a stable condition.

"The hospital was not placed in lock-down. However, there was an extra security presence, including at hospital entrance/exits as a result of the incident," she said.

Security measures were in place for the man, she said.