This weekend's cracking weather is expected to see out the week, with warm, sunny conditions for the country.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said most of the country was in for a warm welcome to the week, with a number of places in the Waikato tipped to hit 30C on Monday.

Hamilton, Te Awamutu and Te Kuiti are expected to reach 30C or higher.

It will be slightly cooler in Auckland, where the mercury's expected to reach 28C, and 29C in Pukekohe.

Cloud lingering in the south east coast of the North Island means areas such as Hawke's Bay and Gisborne won't be as scorching, but will still be warm, with a few showers.

But locals with feel the impact of Cyclone Tino, with larger waves expected to hit the areas of East Cape, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay on Monday and Tuesday.

Doolin said a swell of two-to-three metres was expected in the area, but emphasised that MetService did not expect any significant weather impacts from the cyclone.

But beachgoers are advised to be extra careful in the next few days, as conditions are expected to get more dangerous.

Elderly people, children, and small dogs are most as risk of being knocked over at the beach tomorrow and should swim at a patrolled beach, heading for shallow water if they see a surging wave.

While low-hanging cloud caused numerous delays to flights at Wellington airport this evening, the cloud is expected to move into the Hutt Valley, with clearer skies expected on Monday.

The capital will be reaching towards a high of 27C tomorrow, as will Palmerston North, while Manawatu is expected to hit the mid-20s.

In the South Island, Christchurch is expected to reach 23C tomorrow, with central Otago expected to be in the mid-20s.

The Canterbury High Country and central Otago are expected to sizzle, reaching 30C in Wanaka and a scorching 31C in Twizel.

Hamilton and Alexandra, both 28C, tussled for the hottest spot in the country today, in a weekend of fine, sunny weather nationwide.

Sunday's emojicast:



☀️

☀️

🌤☀️

🌤🌤🌤🌤

☀️🌤☀️🌧

🌤🌤🌧

🌤☁️

☁️



🌤🌤

🌤🌤

☁️🌤🌤 ☁️

☁️🌤

🌦🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2020

And the warm temperatures will remain for the next few days, as the big ridge of high pressure sticks around above the country until mid-week, Doolin said.

Come Wednesday, a front will begin to move above the South Island, bringing rain to the West Coast and scattered falls further east.

The front will be weakened by the time it moves up to the North Island on Thursday, only bringing the odd light shower.

But a punchier front will hit the South Island on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall to the West Coast.

The east of the South Island, including Dunedin, is also expected to see some rain from this second front.