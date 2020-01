A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash at Kaipara Flats, north of Auckland, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Woodcocks Rd near Warkworth at about 12.35pm, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Diversions are in place at Woodcocks Rd and Old Kaipara Rd, and Woodcocks Rd and Carran Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.