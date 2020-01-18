Police are still investigating the death of a man at a motel in Remuera last night.

The man's body was found at the Greenlane Motor Inn property on Greenlane East Rd after police were called at 9.50pm to a report of an injured person.

On arrival officers found the man dead, though they would not confirm if the death was suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said this morning police still had no indication that the man's death was suspicious but they were continuing to make inquiries "just to be certain".

Police described the incident as a sudden death.

Greenlane Motor Inn's owner Cindy Mao said last night there were two police cars in attendance at her business, and several police officers had spoken to her.

Officers had told her someone had died in one of her rooms.

Mao told the Herald this morning she was too busy to comment.