A woman was filmed on a Wellington train performing a rather unusual and personal trick.

Footage uploaded to Facebook shows the woman, in a dress, shuffling along the train carriage as the crowd cheers her on. She then drops a coin into a plastic cup on the floor, using a rather unusual body part to carry money.

Once she drops the coin and it goes straight inside the cup, the whole carriage seems to celebrate her successful trick.

The post had more than 2300 reactions on Facebook in just 13 hours, with many applauding the woman's skills.

Advertisement

A woman was filmed on a Wellington train performing a rather skilful trick. Photo / Facebook

But while some praised the woman, others called the act "outrageous" and "feral".

"Best party trick," one person commented.

"Congrats, this is gold," someone else said.

"Where can I get that coin? Asking for a friend," another Facebook user commented.

"When your outfit doesn't have pockets," another one joked.

The video was reportedly filmed on the Trentham to Wellington train yesterday, Wellington Cup Day.