A man has died this afternoon at Auckland Airport as emergency services performed CPR on the air-bridge following a mid-air medical emergency.

An emergency call was made to Auckland Airport from Jetstar fligth JQ131 which departed from Gold Coast at 8.43am today.

The plane arrived at 2.48pm today, at Auckland Aiprort to awaiting St John Ambulance, NZ Police and airport emerergency staff.

Auckland Airport's Justis Kamu confirmed emergency services performed CPR on the man on the air-bridge, which connects the plane to the terminal, but the man died at the scene.

It is not yet clear the exact cause of the man's death or his identity.