Parts of New Zealand are set to crack 30C today in what is shaping up to be one of the best days this summer.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said most of the country on Saturday was in for a pretty typical, fine summer's day thanks to a large high-pressure system.

Top spots to be include northern and central parts of the North Island, and inland parts of the South Island.

Auckland is in for mostly fine day with temperatures around the mid 20s, perfect for those heading to see NZ music legends Fat Freddy's Drop at Western Springs.

But the hottest temperatures will be in Central Otago and the Canterbury high country, where Twizel and Pukaki are both tipped to reach 31C today and 30C tomorrow.

Similar warm weather is forecast around most of the country over the weekend, with just some unsettled conditions about Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

29, 30, 31... 📈 warmer temps on the way! ☀️



That includes you, Southland & Otago 😎 pic.twitter.com/EwNHDNteM9 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 17, 2020

A showery southeasterly flow would cover the eastern North Island on Saturday, with heavier showers and possible thunderstorms affecting Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay.

The fine weather would continue into the week thanks to the ridge of high pressure, before a front arrived from the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, Doolin said.