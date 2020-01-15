Armed police have swarmed a street in south Christchurch after reports of a shooting at a vehicle.

A white vehicle can be seen parked outside a property with a shattered back windscreen.

Cordons are in place around Forbes St in the suburb of Sydenham.

One resident said he believed it was a drive-by shooting at an empty parked car. The neighbour said he heard shots being fired and a car driving away quickly.

A police spokeswoman confirmed reports of gunshot being fired at a parked vehicle on Forbes St were reported at about 12.30am.

No one was in the car that was shot at.

The vehicle's back windscreen is shattered.

Police officers have been at the scene since then making inquiries.