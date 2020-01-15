An Auckland Lotto player has bagged $1 million tonight on Lotto first division but a huge $17m Powerball prize remains unclaimed.

Tonight's winning ticket was sold at Countdown Mangere East in Auckland, earning its owner a cool $1m.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10m.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Tuakau, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Tuakau Food Market in Tuakau.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Meanwhile, Lotto is considering hiring a private investigator to track down the owner of a ticket that scooped $17.1m on December 28.

The winner has remained anonymous and the windfall is yet to be claimed.