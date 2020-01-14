By RNZ

The treasured water-droplet sculpture was carved from one of the largest greenstone boulders ever found in the South Island and took hundreds of hours to carve before it was blessed and unveiled at the pools in 2017.

It was taken on Saturday from the popular Canterbury attraction.

Police said they had recovered it after searching a property in Christchurch today, and were speaking to a 34-year-old man.

A spokesperson said staff at the pool had been devastated to discover the sculpture was taken, and police were pleased to be able to return it to its rightful owners.

