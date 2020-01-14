A South Auckland homeowner got the shock of their life this afternoon when a boat and a car sailed into the wall of their house.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Carren Larking said a call had come in at 3.33pm about a crash involving a car and a house halfway down Cyclamen Rd in Māngere.

"On our arrival there was a car on top of a boat going into the side of the house.

"One person was trapped in the vehicle but is believed to have very minor injuries."

Advertisement

The person - understood to be the driver - had been extricated from the car at 3.56pm and was now in the care of St John ambulance.

"We don't know how the car ended up on top of the boat - we don't know if the car was towing the boat, we don't know if the boat was parked by the house," she said.

A street light had also been hit during the crash.

Larking did not know how badly the house was damaged but the homeowner was reportedly "shaken" by the incident.