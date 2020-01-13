The Wairoa A and P Show is definitely on Friday and Saturday, despite a scam email that said it is off.

Event manager Laura Hooper says organisers were contacted by one trade exhibitor who had received the email.

She did not know how widely it would have been circulated, but has taken precautions with a website post announcing it's still on, the email is a scam and people should ignore it.

She told Hawke's Bay Today the email had the tell-tale signs of being a scam - from overseas, even - and she had no idea why an A and P Show in a town with a population of less than 4300 would be targeted.

As it happens, the show's volunteers have got the showgrounds into good nick to kick off what is a busy few weeks of annual events in Wairoa.

The two-day show will be followed on Sunday by the Corson Wairoa Jumping Show, also at the showgrounds, the Wairoa Racing Club's annual two days of racing on February 20 and 23, and the East Coast Farming Festival back at the showgrounds on February 25-27.

The features of the show the week are the equestrian events, with Sunday's events helping attract more than 300 horses and riders, along with the annual rodeo, the sheep dog trials, and the shearing.

Gates open to the public at midday on Friday, with horse events and the dog trials under way immediately. The "local" rodeo will start at 5pm, and a Speedshear at 7pm.

Equestrian events and the dog trials continue on Saturday, with the national second division circuit Rodeo and the Wairoa Shears, which will include the first match of a Wales Development team North Island tour.

About 30mm of rain late Monday and early Tuesday will have pleased the show's rural community, but more is forecast for the two days of the show.

"We're hoping it's not a 10-year cycle," said Hooper.

In 2010 more than 80mm of rain ruined the show, most events having to be cancelled, the shearing being held in a woolshed several kilometres away because sheep and shearers couldn't get into the showgrounds and a fleet of exhibit tractors towing trucks, horsefloats and other vehicles which otherwise couldn't get out.

The show was first held as a Wairoa County Ram Fair and Show in 1899, and the show society bought the current site in 1920.