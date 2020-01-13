A humpback whale estimated to be about 10m long has died after stranding on Northland's west coast.

The whale is about 8km south of the Baylys Beach entrance, between Mahuta and Glinks Gully.

Department of Conservation staff were at the scene with members of Project Johah and the Te Kopuru firebrigade.

This morning we received a call from Fire and Emergency about a single large whale stranded at Glinks Gully, Northland.... Posted by Project Jonah New Zealand on Monday, 13 January 2020

DOC said it was working with local iwi on their wishes for the next steps, which may include flensing or burial.

"As the tide is now coming in, nothing will be done until low tide."

Sea conditions were currently rough.

In Aug 2018 two two humpback whales stranded on Baylys Beach.