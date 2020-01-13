The wait is finally over for anxious secondary students: NCEA results will go online tomorrow.

Around 140,000 students will be able to log in on the NZQA website tomorrow and see how they fared in their 2019 exams.

Heavy traffic is expected on the NZQA website tomorrow, with the site receiving 833,600 page views on the day the 2018 result were released, an NZQA statement said.

"The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) dedicates significant IT resources to ensure results are accessible, and tests extensively in the lead-up to results release. We actively manage all our systems to ensure maximum performance."

Students are advised to log in through the learner login to see their marks.

"NZQA has also extended its call centre opening hours until 8pm for tomorrow, with extra staff ready to answer specific queries students may have about their NCEA results."

