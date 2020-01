One person has died and another is being treated at the scene of a truck and car crash in the Wairarapa.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Watersons Line and Dalefield Rd, near Carterton, at 11.37am, a spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman confirmed fire and ambulance were also at the site and that one person had died and another was injured.

"There is one patient who was being worked on by the ambulance team with our assistance," he said.