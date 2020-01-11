A car caught on fire after it crashed into a tractor on Te Puke Highway just before 9am.

Police were called to the collision on the highway between Jellicoe St and Te Matai Rd at 8.40am.

A police media spokeswoman said the car caught on fire "quicky" after the crash but neither of the two passengers was injured.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the driver of the tractor was flung onto the road but only had moderate injuries.

He said two crews from the Te Puke Fire Station battled the "well alight" car for about 30 minutes.

Firefighters and ambulance staff were at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency service were on the scene but has since been reopened.