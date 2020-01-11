Armed police have descended around State Highway 1 on Auckland's North Shore after a report of a person carrying a gun in the area.

Shortly before midday police were called to a report of a firearm being presented at a person on Esmonde Rd, Takapuna.

READ MORE:

• Firearms register announced as part of Government's second tranche of gun law reforms

• Lay down your guns - or surrender: Last hours of arms amnesty approaching

• Firearms Prohibition Orders: Wide police powers to take guns from dangerous people

• Senior Dunedin police officer denies domestic violence, firearm charges

Police said no one was injured in the response and they were unable to verify the claim a firearm was actually being brandished in public.

Advertisement

The police Eagle helicopter was also involved initially to search the area to find the alleged offender but police were not able to locate anyone.

A witness at the scene said there were numerous police armed with assault rifles congregating around the Esmonde Rd onramp to State Highway 1.