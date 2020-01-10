A Kiwi who petitioned to rename New Zealand Fisheries Officers to the "Pāua Rangers" has had his idea rejected by Parliament.

In a screenshot of an email from the office of the House of Representatives, the Office of the Clerk responded to the request, denying the chance for the petition to be hosted on the Parliamentary website.

In the email response to the petitioner, it claims the speaker rejected the Pāua Rangers name change because it was a "frivolous request".

The email was posted to Reddit, with the petitioner welcoming feedback.

Advertisement

"Dear [removed name], Your petition Petition to rename the Fisheries officers to the Pāua Rangers, submitted on 19/12/2019, has been rejected and withdrawn," it said in the email.

"Rejection reason: The Speaker has ruled that this is a frivolous request and therefore will not be hosted on the Parliament website. Thank you, The Office of the Clerk."

Despite the idea being turned down, the petitioner has vowed to keep fighting.

"I will see if I can resubmit my petition with the gurnard guards .... will update," the person posted to Reddit.

Other Kiwis have since come in to bat for the petitioner, saying it is a genius idea as well as taking aim at The Speaker, Trevor Mallard.

"Huh, frivolous request my a***, The Speaker only rejected those because he didn't think of it himself," one person wrote.

Another said: "Sounds like our democracy is flawed to me."

A third added: "Get f******, Trevor. This would be the single best achievement ever."

Advertisement

While Pāua Rangers isn't likely to get the green light any time soon, it hasn't stopped fellow Kiwis from coming up with other potential ideas, including Kina Knights, Snapper Sheriffs, White-Bait Warriors and Gurnard Guards.