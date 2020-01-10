The New Zealand Government has called for a "thorough, independent and unimpeded" investigation into a deadly Ukrainian Airlines plane crash in Iran.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters on Friday described suggestions an Iranian surface-to-air missile was responsible for the crash that killed all 176 aboard as "disastrous news".

"We join others in calling for a thorough, independent and unimpeded investigation into the circumstances of the crash," Peters said.

There were 63 Canadians among those killed.

"We, through our Embassy in Tehran, have offered assistance to the Canadians in its consular response to the crash as Canada does not maintain an Embassy in Iran," Peters said.

"New Zealand offers its deepest sympathies to the families of the 176 victims. It is a tragic loss of life for all countries involved."

US and Canadian officials believe it's "highly likely" Ukrainian Flight 752 was shot down by Iran after satellite detected infra-red blips of two missile launches, probably SA-15s, followed shortly by another explosion.

The Ukraine International Airlines jet was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev with 167 passengers and nine crew members. There were no survivors.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today told a press conference he has intelligence that suggests the passenger plane was shot down, but said the matter was still under investigation.

He described the crash as a "tragedy that not only shocked Canada, but the rest of the world".

"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile," Trudeau said.

The plane crashed on the outskirts of Tehran during a take-off attempt just hours after Iran launched a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation over the American drone strike killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week.