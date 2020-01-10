A person has died on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing this afternoon, police have confirmed.

A St John spokeswoman said crews had been called to Tongariro National Park about 12.07pm.

A helicopter was sent to the scene.

Police had no more information in regard to the death at this stage.

Advertisement

Local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro was in the process of placing a rāhui on the crossing with iwi leaders on their way to the mountain now.

The weather at Tongariro National Park was sitting at 5C today, mostly fine but partly cloudy.

More to come.