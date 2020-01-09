

Hundreds of elderly Hawke's Bay residents will lose help with their housework chores after a Hawke's Bay District Health Board review.

The cuts affect people aged 65+ who only receive DHB funded housework, and no other health-related support services.

In writing to 605 people of the change, the DHB has suggested people could do their own housework as a way to stay healthy. Users who consider that the service is essential can have their situation reassessed.

Beryl Browne, 86, told Hawke's Bay Today she was livid after learning on New Year's Eve that cleaning and vacuuming help she'd been receiving for more than 12 years would cease next week.

Beryl, from Napier, says she has not received a letter yet, and heard the news from her service provider.

The DHB has forecast spending $82.1 million this year on residential care, home-based support, carer support and palliative care for older people, an increase of $3.3m on last year.

A letter to housework service users states the DHB is committed to making sure those who needed support the most were receiving the help they needed.

"If you believe this change will have a detrimental impact on your ability to live safely in your own home or you would like to discuss it with someone, please contact your needs assessment service co-ordination (NASC) team.

"While housework may seem a chore it is also a great way to maintain a good level of health and wellbeing at any age," the letter concludes.

Beryl said the short notice that the service would be cut was "not good enough".

She said broken ribs from a May crash and two knee replacements meant she could not clean or vacuum her house herself.

"Just because I am standing does not mean I don't need help."

Beryl's son David Browne, who has been on crutches for the past 12 months, also uses the service, and found out on Wednesday his help could cease.

Beryl said the pair would be discussing asking for a review of their situations.

A support worker, who did not want to be named, said she had been helping people with basic household chores and personal care for more than 12 years.

She believed the service was also socially beneficial to the people who received it, and the DHB should not be cutting it.

"For most of the elderly people we visit we are the only point of contact with the outside world. We check on them, look after them, for some it's like their lifeline.

"Now it has been taken away."

She had 17 regular clients which she believed would be cut down to seven or eight.

"I am going to try to get more support worker hours. I am toying with the idea of getting another job."

A spokeswoman for the DHB said two contractors who provide the service, Healthcare NZ and Access NZ, had been in discussion with the DHB for at least six months before the letters were sent.

The DHB's executive director for planning and funding, Chris Ash, said anyone who had received a letter could be reassessed about their eligibility.

"Our providers have reassured the DHB that there is no impact on their staff as there are a wide range of other services provided to older people."

A DHB spokeswoman said it could not say what, if any funds, would be saved by the cut, or how much was spent annually on providing the basic chore service as it was part of a bulk figure contract.

"Through this process we may find that some people need more support than they are currently receiving," Ash said.

"A number of people have phoned in wanting to be reassessed and NASC has additional administrative support to help it manage the queries."