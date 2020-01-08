A young girl was seriously injured after falling about 6 to 7m out of a tree in Colville, in the Coromandel.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters were called to the incident at 5.20pm last night.

"Crew tasked to Colville to assist a girl who had fallen out of a tree from a height of approximately six to seven metres," a AWRH spokesman said.

She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

The spokesman said he could not provide the age of the girl for privacy reasons but said "she was very young".

He also said it was understood the girl was not from the area.