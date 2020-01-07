A number of people - as well as the family dog - have escaped a large house fire that has destroyed their home in South Auckland early this morning.

Five fire trucks and up to 25 firefighters were called to Awa St, in Ōtāhuhu, about 5.46am after multiple 111 calls.

A northern fire communications spokesman said crews arrived to find the house "well ablaze" and two searches were quickly carried out after a report that there was a possibility of people still inside.

No one was found, he said, and everyone was accounted for - including the family dog.

By 6.30am, the blaze was under control; but firefighters remained at the scene.

There was no threat to any other properties.

The cause of the fire is yet to be released by authorities.