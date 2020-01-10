OBITUARY: Well-known Flaxmere watercress and pūhā picker Tom "Pups" Mansell died on December 29, aged 71.

The Flaxmere resident known to his community as Pups was the go-to for anyone wanting watercress or pūhā.

Mansell

