A man who died in Waihi Beach on New Year's Day passed away due to a medical event, police say.

Residents of the town have been on edge following two deaths in one week - both of which were originally believed to be homicides.

The first was Derrick Hann, 56, who died at Bowentown on Seaforth Rd early on January 1 after police were called to a report of disorder. Hann was found in a critical condition and could not be revived.

Police launched a homicide investigation into his death - however today Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said it appeared Hann had died of a medical event.

On January 4 a 22-year-old was allegedly murdered on Seaforth Rd, not far from where Hann died.

Joshua Copestake died of a gunshot wound late on January 4 at the Waihi Beach property.

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court over the death, charged with murder. He has interim name suppression and will appear in the Tauranga High Court next month.

One friend described Copestake as a soldier, a brother, an uncle, a son and overall good guy.

"You made everyone around you happy and always put a smile on my family's face, you mean a lot to so many people and you will be truly missed," another wrote.

'Man with the big loving heart'

Derrick Hann was Ngāti Maniapoto, from Te Kuiti King Country. His obituary called Hann a "loved and adored" husband, father and grandad who was taken from his family in their "happy place", Waihi Beach.

He would be remembered as "our man with the big loving heart", the obituary said. Hann's memorial service is to be held tomorrow.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, Saunders said. The Coroner had been notified.

Those involved in the disorder incident had been spoken to, and police were not looking for anyone else over the matter.