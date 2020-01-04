One person has died following an incident at a property at Waihi Beach in Western Bay of Plenty this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around 10.15pm.

Police said in a statement they "would like to reassure members of the public that this was an isolated incident".

Police said a number of people were assisting them with their inquiries.

However, the incident comes just days after police launched a homicide investigation into the death of 56-year-old man, Derrick Hann, on Seaforth Rd, Bowentown.

Bowentown is directly adjacent to Waihi Beach along the Bay of Plenty coast north of Tauranga, and both share connecting road Seaforth Rd.

Hann died in the early hours of New Year's Day after reports of a disorder incident on Seaforth Rd were passed on to police around 1am.

Hann was of Ngati Maniapoto, from Te Kuiti, King Country.

On arrival, police officers found a man in a critical condition. Emergency medical treatment was given, but Hann died at the scene.