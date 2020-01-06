A 21-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court after the alleged murder of a man at a Waihi Beach property.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, wore a blue boiler suit as he stood in the dock of the Hamilton District Court this afternoon, facing a charge of the murder of 22-year-old Joshua Michael Louis Copestake.

Copestake was allegedly killed at a Seaforth Rd property on Saturday night.

Police inspect a van at a Seaforth Rd, Waihi property on Saturday after a shooting which left a 22-year-old man dead. Photo / File

Police carry out a forensic examination at the scene of a shooting at Seaforth Rd, Waihi, on Saturday. Photo / File

The accused had several family and friends in court to support him during the brief appearance before Judge Louis Bidois.

The man's lawyer, Russell Boot, asked for his client to be granted interim name suppression which was not opposed by police.

Judge Bidois granted the suppression request and remanded the accused in custody without plea to reappear in the Tauranga High Court next month.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to express their loss.

One friend described Copestake as a soldier, a brother, an uncle, a son and overall good guy.

"You made everyone around you happy and always put a smile on my family's face, you mean a lot to so many people and you will be truly missed," another wrote.