Two people have been found safe and well after two mayday calls resulted in a search and rescue mission in the Bay of Plenty.

The Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed just after 11.30am that the two yachties and their vessel had been found and that both people on board were safe and well.

It is understood a member of the public heard news of the search on a local radio station this morning and contacted them when she realised she had seen a yacht fitting the description off Ōmāio Bay.

The vessel sent out two mayday calls last night - one from a man about 8pm and then a woman shortly afterwards.

A search and rescue mission was immediately launched in and around the Bay of Plenty waters but was called off about 11pm.

A statement from Maritime NZ said the two people on board appeared to have had trouble maintaining anchorage.

As a result, the Coastguard vessel from Ōpōtiki is heading to the area to help them.

Authorities also praised the efforts of all those involved, as well as the local media and members of the public for staying alert also.

"Whakatāne's local radio station, Whakatāne Double X Radio, were broadcasting updates on the search when they received a call from a local woman who had sighted a yacht meeting the description of the missing yacht in Ōmāio Bay.

"They passed this information on to the RCCNZ who were able to then direct the helicopter to the area, which confirmed it was the missing yacht."