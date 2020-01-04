A man has been charged with murder after a fatal firearms incident at Waihi Beach last night.

It is the second death in the small coastal town this week, and police have moved to reassure the public, saying it was unsettling for the community.

Police were called to a Seaforth Rd property at 10.15pm last night.

They will not be drawn on the specifics of the fatal incident but confirmed this morning that a 22-year-old man had died.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A scene guard was in place at the property overnight and a scene examination will continue today.



"Police can confirm that this incident took place on Seaforth Rd, near a property where a man was killed on 1 January," said Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

"There is nothing to suggest at this stage that there is any connection between the two deaths.



"We understand that these two incidents will have been very unsettling for Waihi Beach residents.



"We want to reiterate that these incidents involved people known to each other, and there is no risk to the wider community."



Waihi Beach residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days as reassurance patrols are carried out.



On January 1 Derrick Hann died after a "disorder incident" on Seaforth Rd.

The 56-year-old Te Kuiti man was found in a critical condition after police were called to just after 1am.

Hann was a father-of-two and grandfather.

His death noticed said Waihi Beach was his family's "happy place".

His funeral will be held on January 8.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Waihī Beach Community Board chairman Ross Goudie said he "just couldn't believe it" when he read the news this morning.

"What the hell's going on down there? There's no obvious reason why there'd be aggravation in the community," he said.

"I am dumbfounded to be quite honest."

He said there were about 25,000 people at Waihī Beach yesterday.

"Most of them were there for the community fair in Wilson Park.

"The rest are staying here on holiday.

"Everyone was cool, calm and collected having happy family time.

"There were sandcastle competitions on the beach, Thundercats [boats] out on the water.

"The community was at peace and I just can't understand what's happened."

He said it was "very reassuring" police had said there was no risk to the wider community after both incidents.

"Except for the fact that both families have lost someone. It is absolutely horrendous for them."