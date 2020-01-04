A grocery shopping trip to a local supermarket gave Radio Sport presenter Marc Peard goosebumps after he found a bug inside a Himalayan salt shaker bottle.

Peard filmed it with his cellphone and put it up on Instagram and was shortly contacted by the product's distributor Mrs Rogers wanting to know more about it.

"I was walking down the supermarket aisle when something in the bottle caught my eye, I took a closer look and saw, oh my god, it's actually a bug," he said.

Peard said he was out for his grocery shopping at the Te Atatu Peninsular New World on Friday, but Himalayan salt isn't on his shopping list.

He took the bottle to the front counter and according to him, the supermarket staffer tried to convince him that it was a seed.

"I told him 'mate, it's got legs, it's definitely not a seed' and just laughed and walked away," Peard said.

"It's really gross, gives me goosebumps, because you don't know what kind of a bug it is. Is it a New Zealand bug or something that's been imported from the Himalayas.

"Love the idea of crunching this bad boy onto my mashed spuds."

Peard said this has put him off having Himalayan salt.

But after speaking with a Mrs Rogers rep, he has decided to remove the video post from Instagram.

"They're horrified at what's happened, and I think they know they've got to step up the quality control."

Mrs Rogers has been contacted for comments.