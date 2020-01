Police have named the man who died after a crash between two trucks in the Lower Kaimāī range.

Te Puke man Aaron Scott Lester, 48, died in Tauranga Hospital on December 31.

The December 23 crash on State Highway 29 left him critically injured.

A police statement this afternoon said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Advertisement

The Bay of Plenty police district's road toll for 2019 was 75.