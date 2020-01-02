People across Hawke's Bay had their eyes to the skies as smoke from the devastating Australian fires caused haze across the region.

MetService Meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the smoke had been blown to New Zealand by a northwesterly flow, affecting the South Island on January 1, and the North Island a day later.

"It's not as bad as it was over the South Island because it's had time to disperse."

She said the smoke would likely have an effect on temperatures.

"Our website forecast temperatures are based on a clear day which is what you would expect, but because the smoke is significant enough to be blocking out the sun, it tends to be a little bit cooler."

She said the smoke would likely clear from Hawke's Bay on Friday, as a front, which pushed the smoke up from the South Island, moves north.

She described the smoke as being high in the atmosphere.

READ MORE:

• Australian troops prepare for bushfire emergency evacuations by sea

• Australian bushfires: Horror day as fires ravage NSW and South Australia

• Australian bushfires: Out-of-control fires burn across NSW and Victoria as thousands retreat to beaches

• How the world reacted to Australia's 'apocalyptic' bushfires

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay Regional Council, who monitors air quality, said at this stage they were not picking up any anomalies caused by the smoke.

The smoke had people turning to look at the skies, with social media flooding with photos of the strange looking sky.

Despite the hazy weather, people still flocked to Ocean Beach for a swim. Photo / Paul Taylor

One family, travelling from Auckland, even went as far as to change their plans for the day.

Bevan Yee said they had been planning on heading to Splash Planet, but had decided against it as it was cooler than expected, instead venturing out to Maraetotara Falls.

"We were here this time last year and it was fine and sunny and warm and no clouds in the sky, but the past couple of days it has been quite hazy.

"So it wasn't hot enough for us to go swimming in Splash Planet today."

Another member of his group, Leah Davey, said she had not realised immediately that the haze, which made the sun look like a perfect orange ball, was caused by the smoke.

"Talking to the family of my friend they said it was from the smoke, from Australia."

Advertisement

She said while it was obviously a bit annoying to have less sunshine while on holiday, she was particularly worried about people in Australia.

"I was there a few weeks ago and it was almost unbearable, so it's a huge worry actually, I just don't know how they are controlling it or how they plan to control it."

Despite the smoke being set to clear on Friday, Hawke's Bay is likely to be in for a cloudy few days. Crabtree said a southwest change will come through on Friday afternoon.

"It will cool down then and some cloud will come through."

Saturday could see a few isolated showers, but the weather would start improving again on Sunday.

On Friday the temperature is still expected to reach 29C in Hastings, but will drop to 23C on Saturday, before warming up to 27C on Sunday.