A child has been rushed to Starship Hospital in a serious condition after a water incident at a popular Auckland beach.

St John received a call for assistance at Mission Bay at about 2:30pm.

The child is in a serious condition.

Two ambulances attended the incident.

Advertisement

Mission Bay was packed with beachgoers at the time of the incident. Photo / Dean Purcell

READ MORE:

• Faecal warning at Auckland's beaches following downpour

• Six Auckland beaches have swimming alerts at the start of summer

• 'It's like midnight': Thousands trapped on Mallacoota beach in Victoria

• Red Alert: Dozens of 'high risk' swimming warnings for Auckland beaches