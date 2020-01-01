One person is in a critical condition after an incident near a Bay Dreams park-and-ride bus stop and a petrol station in Pāpāmoa.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was being taken to Tauranga Hospital, at 12.40pm.

A passer-by said there was a Bay Dreams park-and-ride bus stop "teeming with people" across the road an unmanned Gull service station.

He understood a person had been taken away in an ambulance after collapsing.

An ambulance and a police car were at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the emergency was brought to their attention by St John at 12.10pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was a medical event, so he had no comment to make on the matter.

He earlier said at 12.20pm crews were on their way.