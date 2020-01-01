Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a car crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway at Wellsford.

The two-vehicle smash was reported just after 5pm, a police spokeswoman said.

"The highway is closed due to the crash and diversion are in place at Port Albert Rd and Tauhoa Rd."

One person with serious injuries has been taken to Auckland City Hospital by helicopter, a St John spokesman said.

Advertisement

Another person with minor injuries has been taken to North Shore Hospital by ambulance.