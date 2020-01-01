A motorist has died and two others have been injured after a car crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway at Wellsford.

One person with serious injuries has been taken by helicopter to Auckland City Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

Another person with minor injuries has been taken to North Shore Hospital by ambulance.

The two-vehicle smash was reported just after 5pm.

"The highway remains closed due to the crash and diversions are in place at Port Albert Rd and Tuahoa Rd," a police spokeswoman said.

