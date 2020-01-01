A woman who was sleeping in a tent has died after being run over by a vehicle in the Far North's Karikari Peninsula.

The incident happened between 2am and 7.30am on Virtue Cres.

Police say initial inquiries indicate the victim was sleeping in a tent when she has been run over after the handbrake on a vehicle above her failed and the vehicle rolled down a hill.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The Karikari Peninsula is on the east coast of the Far North, between Rangaunu Harbour to the west, and Doubtless Bay to the southeast.

A popular camping site, the Department of Conservation's website states of the area: "Karikari Peninsula is renowned for its amazing white sandy beaches and bays such as popular Maitai Bay. Other attractions include historical Puwheke Beach, Karikari Beach and picturesque Waikato Bay."

"Behind Karikari Beach, northeast of Rangaunu Harbour, is an extensive area of sand dunes wherein lies a significant wetland area, Waimango Swamp. Waimango Swamp and Karikari Bay encompass 220 ha of beach, dunes, semi-drained lagoons and large freshwater swamps.

"This wonderful wetland area supports breeding populations of Australasian bittern, banded rail and the North Island fernbird, plus Karikari Beach is home to the endangered New Zealand dotterel, Caspian terns, marsh crakes, a shag colony and the rare native freshwater fish the black mudfish. The wetlands are also feeding areas for several species of migratory shorebirds from the Arctic."

It is about 44km north-east of Kaitaia.