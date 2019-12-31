COMMENT

Steve Braunias presents his annual wishlist for the new year. Spoiler alert: Includes world peace

1 Another minute of Mike's Minute

"Mike," I say pretty much every time I hear one of his pithy and persuasive 60-second raves, "is right." But in a sense he's only ever half-right, or half-finished:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.