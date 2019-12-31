A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found critically injured in Christchurch this morning and later died from her injuries.

The man is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

The scene examination at an address on Orchard Rd is expected to be completed today.

While inquiries into the death are ongoing and the matter is before the courts, police say they are unable to comment further.