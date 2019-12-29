The search for the missing man who jumped off a cruise ship near Mahia Peninsula is being postponed.

CCTV footage has shown the 62-year-old Australian jumping overboard from the Norwegian Jewel, around seven o'clock last night.

Maritime New Zealand spokesperson Vince Cholewa says aircraft and vessels have stopped searching the area.

Search for a missing cruise ship passenger on the Norwegian Jewel will resume this morning. Photo / File

He says the search will resume if new information arises.

The ship has bypassed its planned stop in Tauranga this morning, and is en route to Auckland.

The Norwegian Cruise Line saying the man, a 62-year-old Australian national, had deliberately jumped overboard while sailing from Napier.

"Unfortunately, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time."

It is unknown whether the man had been on the cruise with anyone else or had been travelling alone.

A container ship used its powerful lights on the water to aid the search last night, but to no avail.

This cruise ship tracker shows the path of the Norwegian Jewel, which turned around and did a number of passes where the passenger was believed to have gone overboard. Image / Cruisin.me

