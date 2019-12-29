

Hawke's Bay's a great place to see in the new decade. Shannon Johnstone reports on where you can go and what you can do.

Napier and Mahia are the traditional Hawke's Bay hotspots for New Year's Eve, but no matter where you are, a good time won't be far away.

Families will flock in their thousands as usual to the Sound Shell on Marine Parade for the annual Napier celebration.

The night will kick off at 7pm with two fireworks displays throughout the night. One display is at 9.45pm for families wanting to get the kids to bed, and another at midnight.

Some of the best of the Bay's entertainment will be performing. Local musician Campbell Burns starts the night out at 7pm, followed by Havelock North High band Arlo Mac at 7.50, the Rezpect Dance Academy at 8.50, cover band White Chapel Jak will take the stage at 9 before the fireworks, Smokefree Rockquest winner Molly Friis will perform at 9.50 with Rezpect Dance Academy and White Chapel Jak finishing off the night from 10.20.

White Chapel Jak band manager Mandy Kupenga said the band had been working on some new songs and without wanting to spoil the surprise hinted there "might be a little Paul Simon in there, perhaps a bit of John Farnham and Alanis Morrisette, of course with a lot of White Chapel Jak flair".

With band members from Hawke's Bay, White Chapel Jak are excited to play at the Sound Shell.

"We are super amped and excited and can't wait to celebrate the beginning of 2020 in the Bay.

Advertisement

"We love the vibe of the Hawkes Bay crowds who are always so open and loving and ready to let go and have fun with us," Kupenga said.

Mayor Kirsten Wise will bring in the New Year alongside the second fireworks display at midnight.

The event is supported by the Napier City Council, Littlestone Entertainment and Smokefree.

Families in Hastings can visit the Fiesta of Lights in its 21st-anniversary celebration.

The New Year's Eve display will open earlier at 8.30pm with a dress-up party for children taking place. There will be a firework display at 9.45pm and Pulse Family Party Band will play throughout the night.

While viewing the lights there will be a range of food trucks and an obstacle course, slide and bouncy castles for the children.

Mahia will once again be a popular holiday destination with thousands visiting the hotspot to make their own fun for the New Year. Police are predicting there will be 17,000 in town for the annual pilgrimage, almost 15 times the town's usual size.

White Chapel Jak will be performing at the Soundshell on New Year's Eve. Photo / Supplied

In Taradale, the Taradale Club is holding an all-ages Masquerade Ball from 7pm. The event will be an evening of ballroom, Latin and mixed dance styles. Tickets are $15 from Eventfinda.

Advertisement

For those over 18, there is a range of other events and concerts to choose from.

The Urban Winery in Ahuriri will be bringing in the roaring (20)20s with Cabaret style entertainment at the historic National Tobacco building on Ossian St. Local jazz band Lady and the Tramps are joined by Born to Move Dance Studio and Las Vegas Entertainment. Guests are encouraged to bring their Art Deco costumes out of the wardrobe a couple of months early for the event. General entry tickets are $69 and VIP $100 from Eventfinda.

Madcap Music will be hosting jazz musicians Nathan Haines and Jaimie at Peak House on Te Mata Peak Rd starting at 6pm.

The location remained secret until a week before the event making it a "truly unique event", organisers said.

Local singer Scarlett Eden ad DJ duo Gareth Dobson and Cleo also join the event. Tickets are $40 from Eventfinda.

The Cabana will be hosting a New Year's Eve party with bands Hot Janola, The Crystal Project, Owen & The Guv and Joe Cole & Friends will be playing. The event starts at 8pm and entry is Koha.

Paisley Stage in Carlyle St will be hosting Beatles cover band Magical Mystery Four alongside Napier band Power, Jack Knife Beat and more. The gig starts at 7.30pm and runs into the New Year. Tickets are $10.

The Common Room in Hastings will be hosting a "reggae explosion" concert starting at 8pm. Hawke's Bay reggae band The Rude Boyz and New Zealand DJ DLT will be playing. Tickets are $28 from Eventfinda.