Two children are missing in Hawke's Bay tonight.

Leedti, 8, and Bobby, 7, didn't return home from Bay Skate in Napier this afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

One of the missing boys. Photo / Supplied

One of the missing boys, who haven't been seen since this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen the boys.

Leedti was wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts, riding a black and gold scooter.

Advertisement

Bobby was riding a bike and wearing a black T-shirt with red and white stripes, and black and yellow rugby shorts.

Missing children - can you help? Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate two missing... Posted by Eastern District Police on Saturday, 28 December 2019

Anyone who may have seen the boys or have information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 105, she said.