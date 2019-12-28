Two children are missing in Hawke's Bay tonight.
Leedti, 8, and Bobby, 7, didn't return home from Bay Skate in Napier this afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen the boys.
Leedti was wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts, riding a black and gold scooter.
Bobby was riding a bike and wearing a black T-shirt with red and white stripes, and black and yellow rugby shorts.
Anyone who may have seen the boys or have information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 105, she said.