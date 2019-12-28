Friends of a woman believed to have been run over and killed by her own car are asking for help finding a home for her two adorable miniature poodles.

The poodles have been left homeless after Marie Ann Pearman, 77, tragically died on Alfred St in Onehunga on Monday.

Police said initial inquiries indicated the woman had been run over by her own car, with video from the site showing a car having rolled into a coastal estuary.

Pearman's two poodles - Jacques, aged 11, and Nifty, 7 - were with her at the time.

A keen dog lover, she is understood to have walked the pair daily in nearby Waikaraka Park and to have proudly displayed ribbons and certificates she won in dog agility competitions on the walls of her Onehunga home.

A policeman watches over a car in the estuary at Onehunga after a woman died in an accident on December 23. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Pearman didn't leave behind instructions about who should look after the dogs, being unmarried and having not had children.

The Herald understands she had been an enthusiastic member of the Epsom Remuera Croquet Club and practised as a nun in her past.

She was also understood to have been an avid traveller, visiting countries such as Iran and Thailand.

Fellow dog agility competitor Matilda van Rijnberk helped get Pearman's dogs out of the pound following the accident and said the friendly canines were all over her with wagging tails when she picked them up.

But when van Rijnberk visited Pearman's home to collect their toys and belongings, they "were not happy", she said.

"They didn't understand, they were sitting in dog crates in my car at their house and wondering, 'Where's my mum'," van Rijnberk said.

"Why's my mum not here?"

The pair were now staying at the foster home of a woman who regularly walked dogs for other people and used to meet Pearman and her poodles at Waikaraka Park.

"You could tell the dogs knew her already," van Rijnberk said.

The dogs had since settled down but the woman fostering them did not want to keep them.

Van Rijnberk said Jacques was in excellent shape.

The woman's two dogs were with her when she was run over by her own vehicle in Onehunga. Photo / Visual Media

"When you see him you think he is 6 or 7 years old."

Jacques was a sweet natured dog and would fit in well in most homes, she said.

He was now retired from agility competitions but had competed at the highest level for years, completing 165 clear rounds.

Nifty was more of a wild child and possibly needed more training, but was friendly fun and still establishing himself in agility competitions.