A woman has died after it is believed she was run over by her own vehicle at Onehunga in Auckland this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to an incident on Alfred St where a vehicle had gone into an estuary off the street.

A female was located deceased nearby on Alfred Street.

Police said initial enquiries indicate the woman had likely been run over by her own vehicle and has sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.